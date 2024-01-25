Kylie Jenner is Florence Pugh’s biggest fan.

Jenner, 26, and Pugh, 28, adorably wrapped their arms around each other while attending the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, January 24. In one snap, the women donned soft smiles for the camera before Jenner pressed her cheek to Pugh’s and posed with a kissy face. Pugh, meanwhile, put on a big smile and laughed.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously praised Pugh’s Dune film — which she stars in with Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet — during her WSJ. Magazine profile in October 2023.

“I do love that movie,” Jenner said, explaining that she’s a “huge fan.”

At the same fashion show, Jenner posed with daughter Stormi, who adorably matched her mom’s feather-embellished look, and Jennifer Lopez. (Jenner shares Stormi, 5, with ex Travis Scott. The duo are also the parents of son Aire, 23 months.)

Jenner and Chalamet, 28, were first linked in April 2023. After sources told Us Weekly the duo were “open to seeing where things go,” they were seen on a date night in Los Angeles in June 2023. At the time, a separate source told Us that Kylie’s family, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, have already met Chalamet.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider shared. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

In September 2023, the couple were seen packing on the PDA during Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles and at Haider Ackermann’s New York Fashion Week dinner. Later that month, Kylie was seen showering her now-boyfriend with kisses at the US Open and at Paris Fashion Week.

Although the duo have not yet walked a red carpet together, they’ve supported each other behind the scenes.

Chalamet sat next to Kylie at the WSJ. Innovator Awards where she was awarded Brand Innovator of the Year in November 2023. After the Little Women actor hosted Saturday Night Live the following week, Kylie celebrated with him at the afterparty.

Kylie then showed her support for Chalamet by attending the Los Angeles premiere of his film Wonka.

He later returned the favor by joining her family at their annual Christmas Eve bash. An insider told Us at the time that “things are going great” for the couple. “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything,” the source added.