Kim Kardashian is here to save the day! The reality star put her own spin on one of America’s favorite superheroes.

“Fun Fact — The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly,” Kardashian, 42, captioned a Wednesday, April 19, snap that showed her in head-to-toe fuchsia. The TV personality’s getup included a skintight catsuit, which she paired with waist-high scrunch boots. For glam, the California native donned rosy cheeks and a nude lip. She had her brunette tresses styled in loose waves and accessorized with black sunglasses.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian channeled a fictional character. Earlier this week, the Skims CEO took inspiration from Kill Bill: Volume 1. “You and I have unfinished business,” Kardashian captioned a Monday, April 17, Instagram carousel, quoting the film’s star Uma Thurman.

In the images, the SKKN by Kim founder is seen wearing a black and yellow moto jacket — similar to the sunny design Thurman’s character, The Bride, wore as she sought revenge on her ex-teammates and assassins in the iconic 2003 movie by Quentin Tarantino.

While Thurman wore the outerwear piece with matching track pants — Kardashian opted for black leggings and knee-high boots. Making the look even more fitting, the shots of Kardashian were taken at the Kill Bill Resto Bar, which appears to be in Poland. The actual fight scene was filmed at Gonpachi Restaurant in Japan — where Kardashian recently traveled with her kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

On Friday, April 14, the Selfish author shared photos from Kyoto via Instagram. In the images, Kardashian looked vibrant in a fuzzy blue coat, distressed jeans and Nike sneakers as she posed with Saint, Psalm and Tracy Romulus, the chief financial officer for KKW Brands. A few days prior, Kardashian posted the sweet moments of North spending time with her idol, artist Takashi Murakami.

“All North wanted was to meet @TakashiPom on our trip to Japan!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Thank you Murakami for opening up your creative bubble for us and bringing some of your magic kids. It would have been nice if they weren’t fighting LOL and we got a decent picture but hey?” In the images, Saint appeared to be crying on the floor as North excitedly fanned over Murakami, 61.