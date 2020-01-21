Sound the alarm! Kim Kardashian dropped yet another collection from her celeb-loved shapewear line, Skims. The Essential Bodysuit line launched on Tuesday, January 21 — but we have a dangerous feeling that they won’t be in stock for long.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

The new line includes four silhouettes in four tonal colors. There’s the Sleeveless Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($68), the Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodysuit ($68), the Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit ($78) and the Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($78).

Kardashian teased the new wardrobe essentials for the first time on January 16, 2020. The mom of four shared a video that day wearing the sleeveless crew-neck style to walk her followers through the new pieces.

“I wear these as my tops every time I don’t know what to wear under something or if I just want to be really simple,” said the entrepreneur. She describes the fabric as a “second skin” material that compresses and “holds you in.”

Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is always concerned about messing up her hair and makeup, she made sure the bodysuits were designed to stretch wide and easily when you put it over your head.

Best Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Fittings: They’re ‘Better Than the Final Look’

She captioned the behind-the-scenes video, “The @skims Essential Bodysuit Collection is coming soon! I’ve been wearing these super soft compression bodysuits for months now alone or as a base layering piece under my clothes. They come in 4 tonal shades and are the only bodysuits you will ever need!”

Three other styles available on Skims.com are the Sculpting Bodysuit ($62), Open Bust Bodysuit ($68) and Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh ($68). These beloved styles were unveiled as part of Skims’ new drops in November. The brand hasn’t announced when these pieces will restock just yet.

All the Times Kylie Jenner Matched Outfits to People, Cars and Other Surroundings

In November, Skims released Tonal Body Tape and Pasties and they’ve been a huge hit among celebrities on the red carpet during awards season. Chelsea Handler made a point of telling her Instagram followers she’s obsessed with the brand when she posted a video running along the beach naked wearing the tape over her boobs.

She captioned the hilarious clip, ““I’ve always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can. Thank you @kimkardashian!”