It may not be summer, but Kim Kardashian is wearing her toes out.

The 43-year-old reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, December 8, pairing her cozy fall ensemble with unexpected footwear: flip-flops.

Kardashian braced the cool temperatures in a black sweatsuit teamed with a black overcoat and a baseball cap, topping the look off with black sandals. She further accessorized with red-lens sunglasses and carried a cup of coffee.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian proved it’s OK to go against the fashion and beauty grain.

Last month, she unveiled honey blonde hair amid a time where many are opting for darker strands to complement the changing temperatures. She showed off the major hair transformation — though she has since returned to her signature jet-black mane — at the GQ Men of the Year party in L.A., which coincided with the publications 2023 Men of the Year issue that honored Kardashian alongside Travis Scott and Jacob Elordi.

Kardashian’s light caramel mane featured dark roots and subtle sunny highlights. The transformation perfectly complemented her cinnamon-colored Chrome Hearts two-piece. The set was made custom for Kardashian and featured the fashion house’s signature cross patches throughout.

Related: The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2023: Photos Hollywood’s favorite fashionistas know how to slay on and off the red carpet. When A-listers aren’t commanding attention at a premiere, they’re busy giving Us major style inspiration while attending fashion shows or even running errands and grabbing coffee. Take Hailey Bieber, for example. In June, she was spotted doing some shopping in Los Angeles, […]

Kardashian’s brief return to blonde came after her platinum era of 2022. For the majority of that year, the TV personality rocked icy tresses, first revealing the transformation at the Met Gala.

For fashion’s biggest night, Kardashian donned the newly colored locks in a slicked-back bun, letting her vintage Bob Mackie gown — which Marilyn Monroe famously wore when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962 — pop. The crystal-covered frock perfectly complemented Kardashian’s blonde ‘do as it came in a champagne-colored hue, which was the goal, according to hairstylist Chris Appleton.

“The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention,” he told Vogue at the time. “I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment.”

Related: Atomic Blonde! All the Times Kim Kardashian Has Delivered Drama With Her Platinu... Atomic blonde! Kim Kardashian is slaying her platinum era. Since unveiling the icy tresses at the 2022 Met Gala, the TV personality — who is better known for her jet black waves — has debuted jaw-dropping looks after looks. For fashion’s biggest night in May 2022, Kardashian donned the newly colored, locks in a slicked-back […]

Kardashian revealed in her sister Kylie Jenner‘s Married to the Met YouTube video that the dye job took “14 hours” and that she was so committed to the transformation that she’d “risk getting my hair to fall out.” On the red carpet, Kardashian shared: “I’m excited to stay blonde for a while.”