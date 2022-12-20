Showing off the goods! Kim Kardashian got cheeky when she took to social media to show off her curves in her latest bikini photo.

“Looking back at ’22 😉,” Kardashian, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 19, alongside a sexy snap of herself from behind while wearing a barely-there grey bikini. The Skims founder also rocked bleach blonde locks as she revealed the crystal-clear blue ocean and palm trees behind her.

Kardashian’s reflective shot is just the latest steamy swimsuit photo the reality star has posted lately. Last week, she shared cryptic advice with fans that seemingly hinted at her new outlook on life following her divorce from Kanye West — and amid ex Pete Davidson’s new romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

“Life tip: Do you,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 13, alongside a carousel of images of the Hulu personality rocking a white bikini while soaking in similar tropical waters.

Kardashian and West, 45, finalized their split in November — nearly two years after the Selfish author filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair, who were married from 2014 to 2021 and share four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — will have joint custody of and “equal access” to their kids, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. West is also required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 per month in child support and is responsible for 50 percent of his daughter’s and sons’ educational and security expenses.

The twosome’s divorce comes amid Davidson, 29, sparking a romance with Ratajkowski, 31. Kardashian and the SNL alum dated for nine months before calling it quits in August.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum seemingly shaded both of her exes when she took to social media to share an inspiring quote about relationships.

“The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” Kardashian reposted from the Instagram account @thirdeyethoughts on December 2.

One month prior, the KKW Beauty founder uploaded another motivational quote about everything in life falling together exactly as it should.

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember then when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most,” she posted via her Instagram Stories in November. “Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

Four days before the California native revealed her new perspective, Us confirmed that Davidson and Ratajkowski had been dating for “a couple of months.”

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the insider exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the two are “in the very early stages [of their relationship], but both really like each other.”

Later that month, a second source revealed, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” noting that the King of Staten Island star feels he’s found his “intellectual match” in the model.