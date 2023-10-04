Kim Kardashian has no shortage of beauty tips, but this one may surprise you.

In a Wednesday, October 4, interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old reality star opened up about her beauty routine and skin struggles, including how she deals with breakouts in her 40s.

“I never thought I’d be getting acne in my 40s,” she told the outlet. “It was definitely really interesting to experience. Luckily, I documented it, and we’ve been working on a lot of products that have taken that into account. I never thought I would be making acne products, but that’s definitely coming in the future.” Kardashian released her skincare line, SKKN by Kim, in 2022, following the success of her shapewear brand, Skims, in 2019.

While the Kardashians star is a fan of SKKN by Kim’s new exfoliating mask, she also detailed her other go-to acne remedies — even revealing how her acrylic nails may be the best tool of all.

“A really good high-definition mirror is the scariest but most amazing tool,” Kardashian said. “I also honestly love extractor tools that just help get everything out — they’re my favorite. I do get good results from using them. I do it daily.”

Another “really good tool,” the Hulu star gushed, is getting your nails done. “When you put on long fake nails … [and] you do have an acne situation going on and picking will only make it worse, I’d say the best thing you can do is put on some long nails,” she explained. “That’ll prevent you from doing anything to your skin that you should not be doing.”

Kardashian — who acknowledged how “tough” it is “when your skin goes through a lot of changes that you weren’t really expecting to go through” — also shared she’s tried snail mucin, the trendy Korean beauty ingredient said to make skin glow.

“I have used this snail slime gel serum stuff,” she revealed. “I got it online. I don’t know if it works or what it is — it just felt like slime. Who knows what the concentrated amount of snail slime was, but it was in a jar and it was just kind of sticky and would feel really gooey on my face.

The Skims founder has documented plenty of her unusual skincare treatments over the years, including her viral “vampire facial” — and she’s willing to try anything once.

“If someone told me that something would help my skin, I’m definitely down to try it,” she told Bustle. “I’m down to try a lot of things.”