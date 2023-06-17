Khloé Kardashian stunned on the cover of L’Officiel Italia magazine, but she was nervous about part of her styling.

“I absolutely LOVE this shoot @khloekardashian did with the @morelliborthers for @lofficielitalia. Interview and styled by me,” sister Kim Kardashian wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, June 16, sharing the cover photos of Khloé, 38. “First order of business … natural short light pink nude nails! She fought me every step of the way butttttt we did it!”

The Good American founder — who has long been known for her long nails — looked gorgeous in the photos, wearing a sheer, white dress and a cross necklace. Khloé also swapped her natural brown locks for platinum blonde. However, it was Kim’s manicure choice that left her wary.

“Don’t ever make me go short nails again,” the Revenge Body alum wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday evening. “This was a big deal for me.”

Inside the magazine, Khloé sat down with her older sister to chat about their famous family, her past iconic red carpet looks and her go-to beauty secrets.

“I have so many beauty treatments or routines that I love to do that it’s hard [to pick one],” Khloé said in the profile, which was published on Friday. “I think the simplest and probably the cheapest beauty tip is petroleum jelly or Aquaphor. I put it all over the eye area before going to bed. I also wear it from the base of my neck to my chest and I never get wrinkles in those areas. I do it every night and I hardly ever skip a night.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She added: “And if we’re talking about something more daring, I’d say that Morpheus [the treatment that is based on a face and body remodeling radio frequency] changes the cards on the table.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also praised Kim, 43, for her support of her surrogacy journey. After the Skims mogul welcomed youngest kids Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, via gestational carrier, Khloé used one to carry her son Tatum ahead of his July 2022 birth. (Kim and ex-husband Kanye West also share North, 10, and Saint, 6.)

“I don’t think there is a one size fits all solution to anything. I just wanted to be honest about my experience,” Khloé — who also coparents 5-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson — told her sister. “Even if someone doesn’t have the same situation as me to overcome, I don’t want anyone to feel alone. I think that’s why I’m so vulnerable and transparent, even when it hurts. I want others to feel that they have an ally and that it’s okay to feel a certain way.”

The Kocktails with Khloé alum added that she takes her motherhood duties “very seriously” and is grateful for the chance to “help shape and train my two children into wonderful members of society.”