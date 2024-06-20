Kim Kardashian is having doubts about becoming a serious movie star.

During the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians, Kim remarked that any botox she has had will interfere with her ability to act. The topic came up as the reality star was telling her friends that she is due to produce and star in the upcoming comedy film The Fifth Wheel.

“I feel like you need less botox for more emotion and I don’t have it,” Kim joked.

She went on to reveal that botox aside, she feels unprepared to fully commit to a role. “I’m not gonna be gaining 500 pounds for a role and then losing a million,” she said, adding, “How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

In the same episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that the day after her role in season 12 of American Horror Story debuted in September 2023, offers from acting agents began to pour in.

“How do they know I can do it? Now, it’s like the pressure’s on because it’s like, ‘Oh s—t this is happening,’” she said in a confessional. “And I’m, like, tripping the f—k out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver.”

Although Kardashian has dabbled in acting in the past, her upcoming role in The Fifth Wheel is expected to be her biggest role yet. She will be co-producing the Netflix original alongside SNL writer Paula Pell and Girls5Eva writer Janine Brito.

According to Kardashian, it’s similar to movies like The Hangover, Bridesmaids and The First Wives Club.

In the past, Kardashian has had acting stints in Disaster Movie, Last Man Standing, and Drop Dead Diva. She also dabbled in voice acting, playing the role of Delores in two PAW Patrol movies.