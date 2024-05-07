It seems like Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala corset gown felt as uncomfortable as it looked.

In a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue documenting her 2024 Met Gala look that dropped on Tuesday, May 7, Kardashian, 43, seemingly struggled to catch her breath while wearing her silver dress as she got her hair done. She let out several deep breaths before a voice off-camera asked her, “How’s your breathing? How’s it going?”

“It’s an art form,” ”Kardashian replied while taking a long pause. “But I got it.”

On Monday, May 6, Kardashian wore a custom metal waist-cinching gown by Maison Margiela Couture for the event. She accessorized the look with a cozy gray sweater she draped over her shoulders.

In Tuesday’s clip, Kardashian shared that she has been wanting to team up with Maison Margiela to design her Met Gala look for years. She confessed that she fell in love with the brand after seeing a “theatrical” fashion show that was filled with “corsets.”

“It finally just connected and it was a dream to get to know [current designer John Galliano], to spend time with him,” she said. “For me, I would even want to do him so much more justice because I know the human being that he is.”

While trying on the corset, Kardashian teased that she felt so “snatched” she couldn’t properly communicate how it felt.

After walking the red carpet, many users on social media shared their concerns for Kardashian’s wellbeing in the tiny dress.

“KIMMY BABY WHERE IS UR WAIST?!?!” one person commented on Kardashian’s Instagram post showing off the outfit while another wrote, “Girl … slay. But where did you put all your internal organs???”

While Kim has yet to address her polarizing look, her sister Khloé Kardashian, who did not attend the gala this year, took to social to rave about the Skims founder’s look.

“I am NOT OK!!!!!!! Holy smokes Batman,” Khloé wrote via Instagram on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Kim made headlines for a controversial look. At the 2022 event, Kim donned Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress. Ahead of wearing the historical garment, Kim revealed she lost 16 pounds so she could fit into the dress.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she said to Vogue in May 2022. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”