While Khloé Kardashian didn’t attend the 2024 Met Gala, she still had a lot to say about her family members’ looks.

Khloé, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, May 6, to gush over her sister Kim Kardashian’s custom Maison Margiela Couture gown, which she wore as she graced the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. “I am NOT OK!!!!!!! Holy smokes Batman,” Khloé captioned a snap of Kim, 43, rocking the silver getup, which featured an extremely tight corset and sheer leaf-embellished skirt.

Kylie Jenner, for her part, stunned in a custom Oscar de la Renta frock, featuring a strapless neckline, a pointed bust, cinched waist and elegant train. Khloé praised Jenner, 26, for looking like a “vintage Barbie!!!!!!”

Next up was Kendall Jenner, who wowed in a never-before-worn Givenchy gown featuring a plunging neckline, a beaded bodice and skirt and fringe embellishments on her straps. “Kendall you are a living angel! Wow!!!!!” Khloé wrote over a photo of Kendall, 28, at fashion’s biggest night. “I am not ok if anyone is concerned. I think I need to be resuscitated.”

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

On the red carpet, Kendall shared she was the “first human” to ever wear the design, which was created by Alexander McQueen and only shown on a mannequin in 1999.

Khloé concluded her Met Gala reviews with mom Kris Jenner, who sported a white Oscar de la Renta dress and matching cape finished with a long train and floral embellishments. “My forever and ever and ever queen!!!!!” Khloé wrote. “My regal mama! I drool for you always.”

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Most Memorable Met Gala Fashion Moments The Met Gala is only complete with reality TV’s favorite family, the Kardashians. The first of the brood to attend fashion’s biggest night was Kim Kardashian, in 2013, as ex-husband Kanye West’s plus one. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was pregnant with her daughter North at the time and wore an intricate floral […]

This year, the Met Gala was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code.

Although Khloé did not bless Us with her presence at fashion’s biggest night, she made her first and only appearance at the Met in 2022. For the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed evening, she donned a gold beaded frock from Moschino. The Good American co-founder elevated her look with black gloves and diamond earrings.