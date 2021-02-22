Kim Kardashian’s Throwback Pics Are a Major 90s Vibe

A ‘90s vibe! In honor of her late father Robert Kardashian’s 77th birthday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures. And while the reality star is no doubt a force in fashion today, these snaps from the ‘80s and ‘90s prove that her style has been iconic for decades.

“Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it,” Kardashian, 40, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, February 22. “Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼 Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

In the adorable photo, the KKW Beauty creator is cozied up to a young Khloé, Kourtney, Rob and her father. Friends and family took to the comments to show their support. “We miss you RGK! Happy heavenly birthday ❤️,” writes Khadijah Haqq McCray. Sister Khloé shares the same sentiment saying, “I love you daddy.”

While we love the heartwarming messages, we also can’t get over the glam! With Kourtney’s short bangs and frosted white eyeshadow, KoKo’s natural curls, center part and ruffle sweater and Kim’s glossy lips and thinner eyebrows, this throwback photo from 1999 shows that the Kardashians were on trend even before they had a glam squad.

The Skims founder, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West, continued her tribute by sharing a handful of throwback photos to her Instagram stories. In the pics, Kardashian is the epitome of ‘90s fashion—and she knows it! She captions one photo, “Not the best pic of them but I’m a whole 90’s vibe LOL,” referencing her short face framing bangs, brown lip liner and black velvet dress with sheer sleeves. In the picture, Kardashian is standing next to a young Rob and Robert Sr., who are wearing matching red suits.

The soon to be lawyer also shared a few photos from her pre-teen years sporting trendy hair looks. In one picture, Kardashian is sitting with her father while rocking pink butterfly clips. In another, she’s wearing an ‘80s denim jacket, buttoned up, with a matching jean-wash accessory in her hair.

This is first time Kardashian has posted on Instagram since formally filing for divorce from Kanye West. The couple have been married for seven years and share four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.