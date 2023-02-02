Keeping it cozy! Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian isn’t always glammed up.

The TV personality, 42, showed off her casual style in a mirror selfie shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. “Good morning,” Kardashian wrote alongside the snap, in which she’s seen rocking a high-cut white leotard, gray sweatpants and a pair of chunky sneakers.

The reality star opted for a fresh face and wore her brunette tresses loose, hanging down her back. Kardashian accessorized with a simple gold necklace and a black hair tie on her wrist. She completed the getup with a nylon shoulder bag.

The relaxed look came after Kardashian shared more dolled-up photos earlier this week. In a slideshow of images she posted on Monday, January 30, the Selfish author is seen rocking a figure-hugging silk dress that featured a plunging necklace. She teamed the garb with a diamond necklace that was equipped with a cross. For makeup, the Skims founder rocked sharp eyebrows, dramatic lashes and a lined lip. Her dark crown was styled in loose waves.

“When life gets blurry … adjust your focus,” Kardashian captioned the social media post, a nod to the cloudy look of the opening selfie.

The Hulu star has been consistently sharing quick moments of her life via social media in recent weeks.

In a video shared via TikTok on January 24, Kardashian revealed her surprisingly simple morning skincare routine.

The clip showed the Selfish author kicking off her day with a clear dewy face before applying what appeared to be a moisturizing product from her skincare label, SKKN by KIM. (The brand offers a Hyaluronic Acid Serum for $90.)

Afterward, Kardashian made a cup of coffee as she mouthed TikToker @StudioFitnessDiva’s audio: “Did you know, if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, you can lose up to 87 percent … of the f—king remaining joy you have in this life?”

The beauty mogul went on to praise herself in the caption, writing: “My first TikTok without North. I’m feeling myself!” (When she’s not posing solo, Kardashian often collaborates with her 9-year-old daughter, who has quickly become a TikTok sensation.)

Kardashian followed up with a more in-depth version of her regimen on Tuesday, January 31.

In her latest TikTok, she used her brand’s Cleanser, Vitamin C8 Serum and Eye Cream as Drake’s “Treacherous Twins” played in the background.

Kardashian debuted SKKN by Kim in June 2022, sharing via Instagram at the time: “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

The Kardashians star went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”