Easy as one, two, three! Kim Kardashian showed off her morning skincare routine — and it’s surprisingly simple.

The TV personality, 42, gave fans a glimpse of how she prepares for the day in a video shared via TikTok on Tuesday, January 24. In the clip, Kardashian is seen rocking a fresh, dewy face as her brunette tresses cascaded down her shoulders. After tossing her mane to one side, the reality star — who sported a white tank and low-rise jeans — applied what appeared to be a moisturizing product from her skincare label, SKKN by KIM. (The brand offers a Hyaluronic Acid Serum for $90.)

Afterward, Kardashian made a cup of coffee as she mouthed TikToker @StudioFitnessDiva’s audio: “Did you know, if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, you can lose up to 87 percent … of the f—king remaining joy you have in this life?”

Kardashian went on to praise herself in the caption, writing: “My first TikTok without North. I’m feeling myself!”

The Selfish author’s latest video comes after she shared her take on TikTok’s “British Chav” makeup trend on January 17. The Hulu star looked unrecognizable as she transformed herself into the aesthetic, which is categorized as a person from the U.K. that wears heavy glam, a messy bun and flashy jewelry.

Kardashian started her “British Chav” video by pulling her long dark locks up into a distressed top knot before thickening her brows and slathering on large amounts of foundation. Next, she went in with concealer, adding generous clumps under her eyes.

After correcting with a beauty blender, the California native baked the area with powder, leaving just enough to create harsh lines. Kardashian followed up with a heavy contour — using Kylie Cosmetics — and a chalky lip to complete the beat.

When she’s not posing solo, Kardashian often collaborates with eldest daughter North, who has quickly become a TikTok sensation. The 9-year-old consistently posts her own get-ready videos that include makeup and hair moments.

In a video shared on Tuesday, the middle schooler and her younger sister, Chicago, demonstrated how they sleek their edges with a bottle of Got2B Hair Glue and a tub of Eco Style Styling Gel. “What are we doing today?” North asked Chicago in the clip, to which the 5-year-old replied, “I’m gonna do your edges!”

The little one went first, brushing her big sister’s baby hairs. “This is so good, Chi. Are you going to be a hair person when you’re older?” North asked as Chicago went to work on her crown. “Yes, I’m going to do people’s hair,” Chicago answered.

In addition to North and Chicago, Kardashian shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West. The pair tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits six years later. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in November 2022.