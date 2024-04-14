Kim Kardashian turned heads in an all-white number on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

The Kardashians star, 43, rocked a floor-length white gown with a criss-cross halter neckline at the event on Saturday, April 13. The form-fitting gown featured slits on the sides at the waist.

Kardashian paired the look with translucent platform heels, a wet-look hairstyle and a contrasting dark manicure. Kardashian attended the event alongside her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 68, stunned in an all-black ensemble with a suit jacket and a flared waist and sleeves. She wore a sheer mesh blouse underneath and topped off the look with black heels.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

The event, which was held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, recognized the “world’s top scientists,” per the Breakthrough Prize website.

The Skims founder’s appearance comes on the heels of her getaway to the Turks and Caicos alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kim shared a series of snaps from her vacation, sporting a western-inspired beach look. She posed in the sand while wearing a snakeskin bikini from Skims and a black cowboy hat from Kemo Sabe. “This ain’t Texas … it’s Turks,” she captioned the Instagram upload earlier this month, referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics from “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Kim completed her outfit with a set of cross necklaces, wet hair and a glossy lip.

Related: See the Best Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pictures Such a sexy family! The Kardashian-Jenner clan have shown off their infamous curves in all sorts of ways, including through some seriously steamy bikini snaps. And, no surprise, their swimwear is off the charts. So we rounded up some of the very best Kardashian-Jenner bikini snaps — and there’s even a Kris look. Kim, who […]

While soaking in the sun, Kourtney, 44, poked fun at Kim’s infamous diamond earring meltdown.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney captioned her Instagram post, sharing a pic of her smiling as she frolicked in the water. In another photo, she placed her hands over her ears.

During season 6 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim lost her cool while on a family vacation to French Polynesia. When then-boyfriend Kris Humphries tossed her into the ocean, Kim lost her $75,000 diamond earring.

“My earring’s gone!” she said during the episode, which aired in 2011. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean!” When Kim began to cry over the missing jewelry, Kourtney appeared from her villa to reply, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

While noting that the continued references surrounding the moment “gets so old,” Kim revealed the earring ultimately ended up back in her hands.

“I don’t know if I showed this on our show, but Kylie found the earring,” Kim told GQ in November 2023. “So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it. That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found. It was found in 2010. If anyone’s going to Bora Bora searching for gold and diamonds, [it’s] not there.”