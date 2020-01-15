Skims shapewear founder Kim Kardashian knows how real the struggle is when it comes to finding the perfect undergarment. That’s the reason she launched her celeb-loved brand in the first place.

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Kim Kardashian’s Skims Shapewear — Here’s Proof!

But on Tuesday, January 14, the founder shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she talked about her relationship with shapewear since, well, the beginning of time. And she revealed some surprising info about the lengths she had to go to in order to find the perfect fit.

The entrepreneur explained, “There was times when I triple shape-weared it up and people would write me all the time and be like, ‘Oh my God you look so good after the baby and I am like, ‘That is three pairs of shapewear, that’s not me.’”

Apparently, the KKW Beauty founder’s love for shapewear goes way back. “I’ve always been obsessed with shapewear,” said the reality star. “When everyone was getting bras and underwear, I was getting shapewear.”

Layering her shapewear isn’t the only hack the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mastered before she launched her line in 2019. The mom of four also used to dye her undergarments with tea bags in order to match her tan skin color.

“I’m not even that dark, but if I was tan, I could never find a color in my shade,” she explained to E News! “So I would always find myself dyeing my shapewear in teabags and coffee bags to get a darker skin tone that would blend in more with my skin.”

That experience reminded Kardashian that offering a diverse range of skin tones in her own line was crucial.

Skims Solutionwear officially restocked on Tuesday, January 14 in all sizes, colors and styles. Ahead of the exciting restock, comedian Chelsea Handler took to Instagram to prove a point about the brand’s effectiveness.

Wearing just the Solution Shorts and the line’s Tonal Body Tape to cover her boobs, she jogged along the beach. As promised, everything stayed in place — proving that Skims are really, truly made for obscure activities like nearly naked oceanside runs.