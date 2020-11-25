Kim Zolciak Responds to Her Instagram Live Nip Slip

No problems here! Kim Zolciak is not letting a little wardrobe malfunction bother her.

Last month, the 42-year-old was promoting products from Kashmere Kollection on Instagram Live when her bathrobe slipped down twice to reveal her nipple.

She addressed this mishap when appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, on Monday, November 23, seeming completely unfazed by the whole thing. When asked by a viewer the reality star if she’s been more careful with what she wears on Instagram Live, the Don’t Be Tardy star replied, “She’s exaggerating. And my nipples are so good that I didn’t even care. So, oops!”

Host Andy Cohen asked her to elaborate on what she meant. “My boobs are great,” she continued. “I paid for them, they’re amazing, they’re great. So I had the nip slip, it looks great, so whoops.”

Not only did she not notice at the time, but she said she hardly notices when rewatching it. “I didn’t know, I had my bathrobe on, I was just doing a Live, I leaned forward to grab a piece of paper. People were telling me but I honestly rewatched it and never saw it. So I was like, ‘Oh, whatever,’ I left it up. Dumb.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has always been quite candid when it comes to body. When her daughter Ariana was struggling with some body insecurities while shopping for a prom dress in February last year, she pointed to her mom in frustration and said, “Your stomach is like a size 4!”

However, Kim quipped back, “I paid for a stomach!” She then tried to comfort Ariana, telling her, “You’re beautiful. I love you. You’re beautiful the way you are. You have to accept yourself.”

There’s nothing like a little prom dress shopping session to teach a valuable lesson on self-love!

