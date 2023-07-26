Brielle Biermann is cleaning out her closet and saying goodbye to some of her most precious designer belongings.

Her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, to reveal that they are selling the 26-year-old’s handbags and shoes. “You can Zelle or Cash App,” Zolciak, 45, wrote over a video of Brielle’s Chanel Blue Fluo Boy Quilted Canvas Flap Bag. “This is $5,500,” Zolciak said in the clip. “It’s very Barbie-like. You can send me a DM and we can go from there.” (Designer resellers like Rebag and Joli Closet have offered the purse for $3,500 and under.)



Next, Zolciak showed off Brielle’s Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 Travel Bag, which features the label’s blue and white Damier print underneath enlarged graphics of the fashion house’s monogram in light pink. “She’s selling this one for $10,000,” Zolciak shared. “This is very limited edition. It’s in awesome condition.”



Brielle is also trying to get rid of her — extremely rare — Louis Vuitton Mesh Keepball Monogram Travel Bag in the colorway neon hot pink. The duffle features a sheer construction with the label’s signature motif embossed throughout. “I’m only selling that bag if someone gives me top dollar,” Brielle said in the background of Zolciak’s video. “There’s literally none in the world. It’s in the best condition possible,” she continued as her mom agreed, revealing that they want a whopping $20,000. Poshmark, meanwhile, is selling the piece for $13,500.



Other items Brielle is listing for sale include a pair of Prada platform boots for $700, a “never-been-worn” Loewe bag for $2,000, Gucci lace-up heels for $750 and Christian Louboutin sandals for $500.



Zolciak will be listing the items on her storefront, The Biermann’s Closet.

In May, Zolciak announced that she was selling her wig collection – offering seven different pieces at the time, including a brunette lace front, an ash blonde creation with dark roots and a bouncy honey-colored mane. The toupee’s price ranges from $1,500 to $2,750.

The sale came just days after Zolciak filed for divorce from husband Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage. While the filing quickly turned ugly with drug accusations flying, money woes exposed and a nasty legal battle over the couple’s four children – Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — the duo called off their divorce earlier this month. (Biermann adopted his wife’s daughters Brielle and Ariana, 21.)

People closest to them, however, feel their marriage isn’t quite repaired. “There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other,” the source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “There’s a lot of s–t-talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling.”