Not your average workout look! Kourtney Kardashian rolled out of bed and into her home gym for an early morning sweat.

The reality star, 43, kicked off her day on Sunday, January 29, with a pilates session. For the workout, Kardashian kept comfortable in pink pajama by sister Kim Kardashian’s intimates label, Skims. In a video shared to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the Poosh founder is seen stretching on a reformer machine while rocking the Valentine’s Day-themed set. “Pilates in Pajamas,” Kourtney wrote over the clip, adding a 11:14 a.m. time stamp.

In a follow-up selfie, the lifestyle guru is seen posing in front of a mirror, giving fans a close-up view of her heart-adorned getup. “@Skims pajamas,” she wrote over the snap, adding a pink heart emoji.

The look comes from the brand’s latest launch, which dropped on Thursday, January 26. Along with the pajamas, the collection offers lounge dresses, bodysuits, sheer tights and lingerie sets.

Kim, 42, tapped The White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to model the line in a promotional campaign for the drop.

In the ad, which debuted on January 23, the real-life friends rocked a variety of sexy numbers. For one shot, Grannò, 29, and Tabasco, 28, are seen sporting baby pink two-piece sets, which were finished with lace. The Italy natives showcased their modeling skills with sultry smizes and eye-catching poses.

Grannò and Tabasco looked even hotter in black bras and matching underwear for a different spread. The gal pals completed the getups with glossy red lips and smoky eye makeup. In the final shot, the HBO stars sported heart-adorned designs as Tabasco held onto a heart-shaped prop.

Tabasco gushed over the experience, sharing in a press release: “I had so much fun shooting the Skims’ Valentine’s campaign. Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Grannò echoed similar sentiments. “I love everything Skims stands for,” she said. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

Kim raved over the actresses via Instagram, writing: “I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls! The @Skims Valentine’s Day Shop. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for Skims.”

The makeup mogul launched Skims with undergarments in 2019, and the brand has since expanded to include pajamas, dresses, slippers and menswear.