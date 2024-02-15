Kourtney Kardashian had Travis Barker seeing red on Valentine’s Day.

Barker, 48, shared a sweet Instagram tribute to Kardashian, 44, on Wednesday, February 14, which featured the reality star in fiery lingerie. In the snap, taken in the form of a mirror selfie, Kardashian is seen in a stomach baring one-piece that featured completely see-through fabric and a red fur neckline with flared sleeves. Kardashian went makeup free for the shot, rocking her chic blunt bob parted down the middle.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful wife,” Barker captioned the social media carousel, which also included candid shots of the couple kissing, cuddling in bed and sporting matching skeleton onesies.

Kardashian praised the drummer in the comments section, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day husband of my dreams.”

The Poosh founder posted her own photos taken from a romantic trip she and Barker took exactly one year ago. “We made baby Rocky,” Barker commented, alluding to their son’s conception date.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Kardashian had given birth to her fourth baby, her first with Barker.

The couple were each already parents before they got married in May 2022. Kardashian coparents sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 member is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

While Kardashian and Barker had previously undergone IVF treatments to expand their family, they ultimately conceived Rocky naturally and publicly announced the pregnancy in June 2023. Three months later, Kardashian was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kardashian later discussed the “terrifying” health scare in detail, telling Vogue in October 2023, “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”