Travis Barker is celebrating a special anniversary with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

“One year ago today ❤️,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, alongside photos from the pair’s snowy getaway.

Barker, 48, succinctly replied to explain the milestone. “We made baby Rocky 🖤,” he wrote in the comments section.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Kardashian had given birth to her fourth baby, her first with Barker. The couple were each already parents of three before they got married in 2022. Kardashian coparents sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

While Kardashian and Barker had previously undergone IVF treatments to expand their family, they ultimately conceived Rocky naturally.

“The decision to try assisted fertilization was almost a non-choice, in the sense that I was pushed towards it as if it were the only option,” Kardashian told Vanity Fair Italia in October 2023. “The truth is, I felt like I was doing something that wasn’t right for me. My intuition was telling me that it wasn’t suitable for me — I don’t even take medicine, imagine — that it was working against my body rather than for it.”

The Kardashians star further gushed that she saw her pregnancy as part of “God’s plan” for her family.

Kardashian’s pregnancy was high-risk due to her advanced maternal age and a fetal complication that required emergency surgery.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other True love! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become known for their PDA-heavy outings since they started dating, but they’re also fans of heartfelt — and sometimes handwritten — sentiments. In February, for example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram photo of a poem seemingly written by her musician boyfriend. “Roses […]

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kardashian gave birth nearly two months later, opting to name their baby boy Rocky Thirteen.

While Kardashian and Barker have felt that their family is complete after Rocky’s arrival, others have been hesitant to bond with the newborn.

“OK, let me get down deep into it. I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear,” Landon quipped to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, noting he has yet to hold his baby brother. “They are just so fragile, you know what I’m saying?”

Despite his fears, Landon still thinks that Rocky is “the most adorable baby ever.”