Kourtney Kardashian honored her family members in the most stylish way.

Kardashian, 45, showed off a dainty charm necklace via Instagram on Wednesday, April 24. The silver jewelry featured all of her and husband Travis Barker’s kids’ initials. Starting with Barker’s kids, the necklace featured the letters “L” and “A” for his kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Next in line were “K” and “T,”, representing both Kardashian and Barker, 48. The necklace also featured letters “M,” “P” and “R,” honoring Kardashian’s three kids whom she shares with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.

The final charm was another “R,” for Kardashian and Barker’s newest addition, Rocky, whom she gave birth to in November 2023.

Kardashian wore the necklace while celebrating her 45th birthday at IHOP. For the outing, she looked casual in a black long sleeve T-shirt featuring a white skeleton design. The Poosh founder further accessorized with dark sunglasses and a “Happy Birthday” crown. (Kardashian officially turned 45 on April 18.)

Besides IHOP, Kardashian also celebrated her big day with a tropical getaway with Barker and their kids, along with Atiana De La Hoya, whom the drummer serves as a father figure for. (Atiana, 25, is the daughter of Moakler, 49, and Oscar De La Hoya.)

Kardashian showed off her figure via Instagram in a colorful bikini featuring a bustier top and high-waisted bottoms. She teamed the swimsuit with black sunglasses and an updo. Elsewhere in the social media post, Kardashian sported a graphic red T-shirt while lounging on the beach. She was also seen wrapping her arm around Barker as they enjoyed a fireworks show.

“45 trips around the sun ☀️,” she captioned the post. Barker gushed in the comments section, “45 never looked so good 😍.”