Mom-ager no more! After years of helping daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner get their namesake beauty brands up and running, it appears that the family matriarch, Kris Jenner, 65, has her own beauty line in the works.

According to documents, which were filed on February 20, 2021 and later obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has trademarked Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare. In the filing, the star is clearly keen on keeping her options open, listing that her brand could potentially consist of skincare, cosmetics, falsies, fragrances, hair care and nail care.

Jenner has yet to make a formal statement about her newest endeavor, so it remains unclear exactly what beauty venture will debut first. It’s also to be determined if the mogul plans on partnering with Coty Inc., which has agreements with both Kim, 40, for KKW Beauty, and Kylie, 23, for Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics. Since Coty also named Jenner the chief executive officer of Kylie Cosmetics in April of last year, a collaboration wouldn’t come as a surprise.

But whether Jenner decides to team up with a beauty powerhouse or start this venture solo, there’s no doubt that the businesswoman knows a thing or two about running a beauty brand. In fact, she’s collaborated on a handful of product launches with her daughters. Not only did she launch a KKW x Kris perfume for Kim’s fragrance line back in April, 2020, but she also teamed up with Kylie for a Mother’s Day collection in 2018.

The mom of five and “lovey” to her 10 grandchildren, is also a huge supporter for her kids’ brands—and a quick look at her Instagram proves it. Jenner is always posting about her daughters’ beauty brands. On February 22, 2021, she captions a photo of the Kylie Skin Lip Oil, “Kylie’s Lip Oil is restocked!!! Hurry and get yours before it’s gone! Only on KYLIESKIN.COM 💋💋”

On February 7, 2021, she also showed her support for KKW Beauty, writing, “✨💕 VALENTINE’S GIVEAWAY💕✨ Kim is giving away her brand new @kkwbeauty Matte Mauve & Honey Collection + her @kkwfragrance Hearts Collection!!! One lucky winner will be chosen at random on Friday, 2.12 @kimkardashian ✨

Aside from Kim and Kylie, Jenner’s other children are also quite the entrepreneurs. Kendall Jenner, 25, just launched Tequila 818, Rob Kardashian, 33, heads up Arthur George Socks, and Khloé Kardashian, 36, runs Good American.