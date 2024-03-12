Kristen Stewart is back with another monochromatic style moment.

The 33-year-old actress was photographed outside of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert studio on Monday, March 11, in a black cutout halter top, which she paired with a matching black maxi skirt. She accessorized the all-black look with a pair of sheer black tights, black strappy heels, a quilted top handle Chanel purse and dark sunglasses.

Earlier in the day, Stewart kept warm and comfortable by throwing on a leather jacket and white sneakers over the ensemble.

Lately, Stewart has been keeping busy with her press tour for Love Lies Bleeding — and monochromatic outfits have been her go-to.

Earlier this month, on March 5, Stewart attended the Los Angeles premiere of Love Lies Bleeding in another all-black outfit featuring nothing but a black cutout bodysuit, sheer tights and a slouchy black blazer.

During her interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Stewart spoke about her close friendship with Jodie Foster. The pair first met while starring as a mother and daughter in the 2002 film Panic Room.

“There are certain people that you kind of, like, hold forever,” she explained to Colbert, 59, before reminiscing about her experience working with Foster, 61.

“She actually threw me a birthday party when I turned 11 with a Mariachi band,” Stewart recalled. “I was so obsessed with being on set and working and not going to school […] I was like, ‘I will make movies until I die,’ and she was like, ‘You should do anything but that, because you’re a real human being.’ It felt protective and nice.”

As she left the studio later that night, Stewart was seen wearing a white crop top labeled “Camp Stewart” which she paired with a mid-length black skirt. She accessorized the casual outfit with sheer tights, white sneakers, and the same Chanel purse that she wore earlier in the day.

Love Lies Bleeding follows gym manager Lou (Stewart) as she falls in love with bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian), and the pair get embroiled in Lou’s criminal family. It premiered on Friday, March 8.