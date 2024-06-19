Kristin Cavallari confirmed she had plastic surgery after welcoming her three kids.

Cavallari, 37, was replying to a social media user who replied to one of her Instagram posts with the question, “I thought she just got a breast lift?”

“I did both after breast feeding,” she wrote on Tuesday, June 18. “Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves. I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever.”

Alongside the message, Cavallari shared a clip from her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast interview with plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger. In the video from her Wednesday, June 19, episode, Cavallari said she had her “boobs done twice.”

“Carmen Electra actually said this to me years ago, but she was like, ‘Oh, you’ve never done your boobs? Each time is so much easier,’” she said.

Cavallari also noted that she could “use a BBL” but she doesn’t think she’d actually do it. “I’m just going to keep doing my squats,” she said.

Cavallari shares her three kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. The pair were married for seven years before announcing their split in 2020 and finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Cavallari recently revealed that she lost weight while filming Very Cavallari before her and Cutler’s marriage concluded.

“I was very thin,” Cavallari admitted during an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. “I’ll put it in perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

Cavallari said she was “so unhappy and so stressed out” during that time in her life. “I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, ‘Holy s–t.’ I was rail f–king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s–t,” she said.

Now, however, Cavallari is in a different place. “I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress,” she said. “That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”

Since her split from Cutler, 50, Cavallari has been linked to Montana Boyz member Mark Estes. The twosome confirmed their relationship in February and have shared glimpses of their romance ever since.

“It’s very serious,” Estes, 24, told Us in April. “I’d say as serious as it gets.”