Just when you thought the pastel hair color trend was dying down (pun intended!), celeb hairstylist Kristin Ess is here with a new edition of her cult-favorite Temporary Tint that proves candy-colored tresses are here to stay. After the massive success of her Rose Gold Temporary Tint, the pro behind Lucy Hale, Lauren Conrad and Jenna Dewan’s sexy strands is launching a dreamy Amethyst version of the spray.

While we’ve seen everyone from Kim and Khloe Kardashian to Ashley Tisdale and Hailey Baldwin embrace pretty-in-pink ‘dos, the rainbow hair color trend seems to be evolving in 2019 to a more purple-y hue. In January, Ruby Rose debuted a “violet moon” shade courtesy of Riawna Capri, and Ess’ latest in-shower treatment follows suit.

“I asked people to vote for the next color and this was it,” she tells Us of the icy lavender shade. “This is very similar to the Rose Gold Temporary Tint in that applies the same way, but it lasts a little longer so make sure you can commit to about a week of color.”

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

While the color shows up best on pre-lightened or highlighted blonde hair, there are plenty of ways to use it. For those looking for just a bit of color, Ess recommends first shampooing the strands and ringing out any excess water before applying the spray while still in the shower. After letting it sit for one to two minutes, rinse well and follow with conditioner.

If a deeper jewel-tone shade is what you’re after, spray the Temporary Tint on dry hair and let it sit for two to five minutes before rinsing.

The color is meant to last for two to four washes depending on the intensity and porousness of the hair, and Ess says the shade will likely fade to a cool ashy hue or — in some cases — seafoam-like tone before disappearing completely.

Oh, and if you are really looking for a one-of-a-kind color, try mixing the Rose Gold and Amethyst tints to create a muted mauve.

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Celeb Hair Guru Kristin Ess Talks Summer’s Hottest Trends

But that’s not all the newness Ess has coming from her eponymous haircare line. This week, she also debuted her new Signature Hair Gloss collection, which is meant to help clients extend the life of their color between salon visits.

“The inspiration came from salon glosses,” she says, “but I wanted them to be less potent and user-friendly for someone at home who’s not a colorist.”

With seven toners and one clear gloss available, there is an option for just about every hair color, and the multi-tasking formula manages to tone, shine and condition for up to four weeks.

Valentine’s Day 2019: Sexy Hair and Makeup Ideas Inspired by Celebrity Beauty Looks

Last but not least, Ess has introduced tools and accessories baed on what she uses on her own clients. “These are the four types of hair brushes I use the most in my kit,” she says of the paddle and round styles. And, because she thinks of everything, there is also a detangling comb, sectioning clips and an assortment of bobby pins.

“Sectioning your hair is the secret to extending the life of your blowdry, so strong sectioning clips are essential,” she tells Us. “Also, what good is a chic updo if your bobby pins don’t hold it in place all night, right? Strong bobby pins are key. The focus for me was creating something that would hold the thickest hair or the thinnest hair just the same.”

Priced between $5 and $14, the new Kristin Ess launches are now available at Target and target.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!