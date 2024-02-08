Kristin Juszczyk’s first official NFL collection is here.

Kristin, 29, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, teased a piece from the drop, which is available via auction as of 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8. Featured in the capsule is a plum-colored puffer vest with contrasting metallic paneling adorned with the official Super Bowl LVIII logo and the competing teams, the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, embossed at the bottom.

Kristin shared that the auction will run until Saturday, February 10, one day before the big game. All proceeds from the line will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. as Kristin lost her mother to the disease a little over 10 years ago.

“I’m so excited!!!!” Kristin wrote via Instagram on Thursday alongside a post about the collection.

Kristin struck a licensing deal with the NFL last month after designing custom merch for various NFL wives and girlfriends including Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift.

Swift’s jacket bore boyfriend Travis Kelce’s name and jersey number, 87, on the front, sides and back. She sported the look when she attended the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on January 13.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Kristin opened up about Swift, 34, wearing her design, calling the experience a “pinch me moment” thanks to Brittany, 28, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Brittany texted me and she said, ‘Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, is there a possibility [of you] guys both wearing this?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, we’re wearing it,'” Kristin recalled during a Thursday appearance on Today. “It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible.”

“She’s single-handedly catapulted my career,” Kristin said of Swift. “I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just, like, brought me to tears.”