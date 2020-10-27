Like mother, like daughter! Kylie Jenner’s got Us doing a double take, looking almost identical to her mom Kris in the latest Kylie Cosmetics campaign.

After teasing the launch for weeks, on Monday, October 26, the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the promo for her latest drop, the Leopard Collection. In the video shot by the Morelli Brothers, the Lip Kit creator rocks a dark cropped wig reminiscent of her mom’s signature cut.

This was just one of the many awe-worthy hairstyles the founder wore in the sexy campaign video. She also paired a skin-tight, nearly nude bodysuit with a thick braid that reached down to her butt for one sexy look. Then there was the knee-length blonde strands she wore with a plunging animal print leotard, which she teased a few weeks ago.

The youngest Jenner sister made headlines on October 8 when she shared a video of herself slaying in the barely-there outfit with crazy long locks. She simply wrote, “Inches baby,” giving no other information away. But now we know!

A-listers loved the clip as much as Us, flooding the comments with praise. “So sick !!!! ⚡,” Gigi Hadid wrote, while Travis Scott simply posted a little purple monster with steam coming out of one ear. Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Purrrrrrrrrrr,” and close family friend Fai Khadra commented, “COME ON!!!!!!!” as well as a lot of flame emojis.

The new collection houses a variety of date night makeup, ranging from $10 shadow sticks to a $49 gloss set in natural, sultry bronze hues. Or you can pick up the entire bundle for $175. This buy includes the Pressed Powder Palette, the Hear Me Roar Kyligher, the Can’t Be Tamed Matte Lip Kit, both Shadow Sticks, the Individual Lash Trio and the 4-Piece High Gloss Set.

