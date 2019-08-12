



Kylie Jenner had one glamorous 22nd birthday made even more incredible thanks to Travis Scott’s gift — a diamond necklace in the shape of her Kylie Cosmetics logo. Have you ever heard of anything more on-brand?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the coast of Italy to celebrate with her family and friends, including her mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, August 10, the birthday girl posted a series of photos from the big day, the second of which was a mirror selfie of the youngest Jenner wearing a hot pink feather top with the most blingy necklace we’ve ever seen.

Gifted to the beauty mogul by her boyfriend, the sparkly custom-made piece from Eliantte & Co. is encrusted with pink and white diamonds from the chain to the pendant. The shiny centerpiece makes up the shape of the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit logo, which features a pair of full lips with lipstick dripping down (a design that’s mimicked throughout the chain). There are even some teeth visible making the bold visual unmistakable.

This pricey present may seem insane, but it was actually perfectly in line with the newest Kylie Cosmetics collection that the founder dropped in honor of her birthday.

Kylie’s Birthday Collection is a money-themed line available for a limited time only. Featuring 15 items, products are stamped with money signs while the shimmery shades reflect high-end jewels like 22 Carats highlighter. Some of the packaging even looks like there are dollar bills wrapped around it.

Over-the-top gifts seem to be second nature to this power couple. On Tuesday, August 6, the reality star posted a video of her house covered in red roses (a little pre-Italy surprise from the rapper). And last year for her 21st birthday, Scott gave her a white Rolls Royce, which seemed nearly impossible to top. Boy did he proved Us wrong.

