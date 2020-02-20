It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her beauty empire into the body care category.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, February 19, that the Lip Kit creator filed a trademark for “Kylie Body” and “Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner.”

The 22-year-old entrepreneur has become very familiar with the trademarking process. In the last year alone, she’s trademarked “Kylie Baby,” “Kylie Hair,” “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon,” “Kylie Museum,” the infamous “Rise and Shine” as well as lots of Stormi-related ownerships.

However, it hasn’t always been a successful venture. On Wednesday, Page Six reported that a New Orleans-based clothing company is working to prevent Jenner from owning the Stormi namesake.

Business Moves Consulting trademarked “Stormi Couture” in 2018, about a month after Jenner’s little girl was born. According to the publication, the company filed an opposition claiming that this could confuse customers and, as the brand put it, she has “no bona fide intent to use mark in commerce for identified goods or services.”

It has almost become a common practice amongst A-listers to protect their name and keep it for their own commercial use. The same day Jenner filed for Kylie Body, Hailey Baldwin registered “HB Beauty by Hailey Bieber,” according to TMZ. This comes eight months after her trademark application for Bieber Beauty was denied by the U.S. Patent & Trademark officials because her husband Justin Bieber already owns trademarks that are too similar to her claim. Oh, the struggles of being a celebrity power couple!

It seems that we’re in the middle of a period oversaturated with celebrity beauty brands. From Lady Gaga’s recently launched Haus Laboratories line to Selena Gomez’s upcoming Rare Beauty brand, all kinds of fans can indulge in products created by their favorite artists.

