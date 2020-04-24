Kylie Jenner Looks Totally Different Makeup-Free in PJs While in Quarantine

Kylie Jenner is our Friday #mood. The reality star has truly been embracing the freedom of not having to get glam every day. Instead, she’s spending most of her time in quarantine makeup-free and in cozy clothes — just like Us!

On Thursday, April 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a selfie on her Instagram story looking totally gorgeous, fresh-faced and wearing a set of avocado-print pajamas. Though her hair is cropped in the more natural dirty blonde style she’s been rocking for a little while to give her hair a break from extensions, her nails are back to the extra-long acrylic style she’s known for sporting. Not to mention, her eyelash extensions appear to still be intact.

This snap comes just days after the Lip Kit creator stepped out looking nearly unrecognizable while going to meet her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou in Beverly Hills, makeup-free in sweats. After all, it’s incredibly rare for any Kardashian-Jenner to be spotted out of the house completely barefaced and laissez-faire.

During an Instagram Live session with her BFF Stassie on Friday, April 3, the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted that she planned on keeping her beauty routine more low maintenance so her hair and nails can recoup.

“This is actually the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said during the chat, revealing that she’s been using hair masks and argan oil on her strands to give them a little boost.

Though she’s clearly changed her mind by now, she also said during the chat that she’s been letting her nails breathe. “I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats,” she said. “My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes.”

But, she knows who she is: “We’re so natural, Stass,” she joked.

