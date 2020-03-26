No time for conspiracy theorists! Kylie Jenner shut down social media-users who speculated that she had COVID-19 when she missed the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2019.

On Wednesday, March 25, a Kylie fan account named @kyliesnapchat on Instagram shared the first two episode descriptions of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18.

According to the descriptions, a portion of the season’s first episode is dedicated to the sickness that prevented Jenner from debuting her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week.

With coronavirus concerns at all all-time high, some Instagram users flocked to the comments section to speculate that Jenner had coronavirus, even though she didn’t have symptoms of the illness. To further discredit the claims, Jenner was sick in September and the outbreak didn’t start until December.

Jenner was quick to respond to the comments on the fan account. “For those wondering, I never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all).”

She added, “It was the sickest I’ve ever been.”

Back in September, the Kylie Cosmetics founder issued a lengthy statement to her 32.1 million Instagram followers, stating that she had to miss the Balmain show.

The beauty entrepreneur wrote, “So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing]. Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel.”

She continued, “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

The billionaire also missed the 2019 Emmy Awards, which were just a few days before she officially told her followers that she was sick. Jenner ended up being admitted to a hospital in L.A and told fans she recovered at the end of September.

The Kylie x Balmain collection launched on September 27 and included a Lip Kit, High Gloss and the Balmain Kyshadow Palette (still available).

If you want to know more, tune in to the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, starting Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. EST on E!

