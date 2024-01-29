Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Emily in Paris’ Chic at Jacquemus Show With Daughter Stormi

By
Kylie Jenner Is Emily in Paris Chic at Jacquemus Show and Twins With Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is channeling her inner French girl.

The 26-year-old reality star attended the Jacquemus “Les Sculptures” runway presentation on Monday, January 29, in a fire-engine red mini dress. She paired the eye-catching number with pointed red pumps, a matching red purse and chunky gold earrings. Jenner topped the look off with a pair of oversized dark sunglasses.

All of Jenner’s outfit details, except the sunglasses, were designed by Jacquemus. She maintained an air of Hollywood glamor by wearing her hair in a deep side part that cascaded down in loose, voluminous waves.

Jenner was joined by her daughter, Stormi, 5, whom she shares — along with 23-month-old son Aire — with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Stormi adorably matched her mom in an equally bright red dress.

Kylie Jenner Through the Years gallery

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years

During the show, Jenner sat next to Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, who sported an olive green dress at the event.

Kylie Jenner Is Emily in Paris Chic at Jacquemus Show and Twins With Daughter Stormi
Carine Roitfeld and Kylie Jenner Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This is the second time that Jenner has shown up to a fashion show in matching outfits with Stormi. The pair also coordinated in all-black ensembles at the Valentino spring 2024 couture presentation on Wednesday, January 24, in Paris.

The Monday presentation, which took place in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, was also attended by Julia Roberts and actress Tina Kunakey.

The runway show itself was peppered with well-known models, including Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. Hadid, 28, opened the show. She donned a cream belted coat with a matching cream top handle purse and white pointed pumps. Ratajkowski, 32, wore a black jacket and skirt set which featured exaggerated puff sleeves. She accessorized the look with a snakeskin clutch.

amazon-kate-spade-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Kate Spade Dress Is Legitimately Over $250 Off at Amazon View Deal

Every Jaw-Dropping Look Kylie Jenner Has Worn Since Welcoming Baby Number 2 lion shoulder

Related: Lion Dresses! Jeweled Crowns! Every Look Kylie Has Worn Since Baby No. 2

The collection is filled with pieces that the internet would be quick to dub “quiet luxury”, including tailored trousers, structured blazers and neutral floor-length dresses. Despite this, Simon Porte Jacquemus, the French label’s founder, denies that the brand is representative of this style.

Kylie Jenner Is Emily in Paris Chic at Jacquemus Show and Twins With Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and Tina Kunakey. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“We are pop luxury, I think,” Jacquemus, 34, told Vogue. “Because of the shoulder, the shape, the wrongness, and also the sense of humor.”

In this article

Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!