Kylie Jenner is channeling her inner French girl.

The 26-year-old reality star attended the Jacquemus “Les Sculptures” runway presentation on Monday, January 29, in a fire-engine red mini dress. She paired the eye-catching number with pointed red pumps, a matching red purse and chunky gold earrings. Jenner topped the look off with a pair of oversized dark sunglasses.

All of Jenner’s outfit details, except the sunglasses, were designed by Jacquemus. She maintained an air of Hollywood glamor by wearing her hair in a deep side part that cascaded down in loose, voluminous waves.

Jenner was joined by her daughter, Stormi, 5, whom she shares — along with 23-month-old son Aire — with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Stormi adorably matched her mom in an equally bright red dress.

During the show, Jenner sat next to Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, who sported an olive green dress at the event.

This is the second time that Jenner has shown up to a fashion show in matching outfits with Stormi. The pair also coordinated in all-black ensembles at the Valentino spring 2024 couture presentation on Wednesday, January 24, in Paris.

The Monday presentation, which took place in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, was also attended by Julia Roberts and actress Tina Kunakey.

The runway show itself was peppered with well-known models, including Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. Hadid, 28, opened the show. She donned a cream belted coat with a matching cream top handle purse and white pointed pumps. Ratajkowski, 32, wore a black jacket and skirt set which featured exaggerated puff sleeves. She accessorized the look with a snakeskin clutch.

The collection is filled with pieces that the internet would be quick to dub “quiet luxury”, including tailored trousers, structured blazers and neutral floor-length dresses. Despite this, Simon Porte Jacquemus, the French label’s founder, denies that the brand is representative of this style.

“We are pop luxury, I think,” Jacquemus, 34, told Vogue. “Because of the shoulder, the shape, the wrongness, and also the sense of humor.”