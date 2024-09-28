Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to make a statement with her fashion choices, even if it means wearing a gown featuring a gigantic print of her own face.

Jenner is currently in Paris where she’s been photographed attending several Fashion Week shows, and stepping out for singer Rosalía‘s birthday party alongside sister Kendall Jenner and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On Friday, September 27, Jenner shared two new photos to her Instagram Stories featuring a jaw-dropping gown designed especially for her by Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing.

The strapless gown features a dramatic scoop neckline and is perfectly fitted to Jenner’s famous curves. Intricately adorned with a plethora of shimmering beads, the Balmain creation is emblazoned with a close-up photo of Jenner’s face.

While only half of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s face can be seen on the front of the gown, the sleek print wraps around Jenner’s body.

“Me by @olivier_rousteing @balmain,” read Jenner’s simple caption.

A long-sleeved version of the dress debuted at Balmain’s womenswear spring/summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024. The eye-catching collection features a number of images of the feminine form, including photographs of Jenner.

“My enduring fascination with intricate embellishments is reflected in complex pearl patterns, pictures and portraits, with some of the impressive photo-realistic creations requiring hundreds of thousands of beads and weeks of expert embroidery,” Rousteing said of the new collection in a press release, via Page Six.

Jenner may have missed Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week show, but at least a photo of her face was in attendance on the runway.

During a recent interview, Jenner discussed her burgeoning interest in the fashion world, which was something she missed out on as a young mother.

“I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, [so] just to do something more for me after I had my son,” Jenner told British Vogue in August 2024.

The Kylie Swim founder continued, “I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world.”

Jenner also emphasized how much she wants to establish a career in fashion, having already built a cosmetics empire.

“There is nothing more fun in this world than cosmetics and fashion,” she told the outlet. “The Lip Kits have been around for so long… Ten years now, so fashion is my new baby and I am having the most fun.”

The reality star explained, “Every fashion look I wear has so much to do with the glam.”