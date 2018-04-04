A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 3, 2018 at 8:29pm PDT

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi Webster to the world on Thursday, February 1, and now just two months later the new mom is already showing off her fit physique in a midriff-baring crop top. The beauty mogul posted a series of snaps on Instagram on Tuesday, April 3, rocking a pair of her favorite trackpants and a $195 white crewneck sweatshirt by Cotton Citizen that revealed her toned tummy.

After keeping her social media presence to a minimum during her pregnancy, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is back and giving us major body #goals. The 20-year-old certainly knows how to make athleisurewear look chic, paring her apres-gym ensemble with a quilted Chanel backpack, cascading glossy waves and her signature contoured complexion and nude lip.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kylie in a tracksuit post-pregnancy. On February 12 — less than two weeks after giving birth — the reality star posted her a pic of herself wearing a red and navy Adidas tracksuit and matching makeup that perfectly coordinated with the burgendy interior of her super stylish Bentley.

To celebrate Stormi’s one-month birthday on March 1, the proud mama once again took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her newborn in an printed black printed tracksuit and chunky white sneakers. But since then, she’s started to show some more skin.

We’ve seen Kylie take cues from older sister Kim Kardashian and sport curve-hugging bike shorts while out and about, in addition to giving us a peek on Snapchat at some fun she was having in a hot tub with her friends.

It looks like the beauty magnate is keeping things comfy but cute since welcoming her daughter, and we love that she’s is feeling comfortable in her skin!

