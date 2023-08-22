Lady Gaga’s makeup routine fuels her for the day.

Gaga, 37 — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — got candid about her therapeutic self-care routine. “It has been a healing practice for me since I was really young,” she told E! News in a Monday, August 21, interview. “I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was.”

In Gaga’s eyes, her beauty routine is “an extension of my skincare from the morning,” and “an extra boost of confidence.” She explained, “I feel I’m able to brave whatever is coming my way because I’ve really taken time for myself.”

This isn’t the first time Gaga has opened up about her passion for beauty. “Makeup has the power to do whatever it is that each individual person needs it to do,” she gushed to Elle in May. It “will not change everybody’s life, but it will change some people’s lives.”

Gaga is known to rock eccentric glam looks on the red carpet and on stage. One of her most talked about beats came at the 2019 Met Gala. That year, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and Gaga delivered drama. Her makeup featured long gold eyelashes extending to her forehead and cheeks, silver jewels below her waterline, sparkly eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and hot pink lips.

She rocked a Brandon Maxwell ensemble that she removed on the iconic steps, revealing a black gown underneath. Gaga then changed into a pink frock which she eventually removed to show off her sparkly lingerie.

Gaga’s love for beauty extends beyond the red carpet as she’s turned her passion for cosmetics into a business. Earlier this month, Gaga took to Instagram to promote her makeup brand, Haus Labs. In the images, she could be seen in a minimal makeup look, which featured filled in eyebrows, light mascara, rosy cheeks and glossy lips.

In the second photo of the post, Gaga swiped Haus Labs’ upcoming product, the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer, on her cheeks and forehead. The makeup drops on Thursday, September 7.

Haus Labs — which launched in 2012 — also carries over 50 shades of foundation, lip oils, blushes, setting powders, eyebrow pencils, bronzers and more.

On the shop’s website, Gaga shared her goal for the company. “My vision for Haus labs centers around the future of clean makeup, supercharged products with innovative formulations and novel ingredients.”