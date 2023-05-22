Free promo! Laneige’s popular Lip Sleeping Mask made an unexpected cameo in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, which aired on Wednesday, May 17.

As Ariana Madix confronted her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, after learning of his affair with costar Raquel Leviss, the fan-favorite product could be seen sitting on the coffee table at their California home. “Did y’all see my cameo last night on the Vanderpump Rules finale?! Talk about being a fly on the wall,” Laneige wrote alongside a TikTok video of the scene on Thursday, May 18. “Always #TeamAriana.”

In the edited clip, Madix, 37, ripped into Sandoval, 39, as the cosmetics label zoomed in on the lip treatment. “When you’re caught in the middle of the most anticipated moment on VPR,” the beauty brand wrote over the video.

The comments section quickly filled with praise from fans. “Social media person needs a raise for this,” one fan wrote. A second commented, “Authentic and organic content at its peak” while a third added, “About to be sold out everywhere.”

In addition to Madix, the Lip Sleeping Mask is loved by Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields, Kate Moss and more. The moisturizer is available at Sephora for $24.

Of course, Laneige wasn’t the only thing on full display during the Pump Rules season 10 finale. The former couple also gave Us a glimpse into their explosive split following Sandoval’s romance with Leviss, 28.

“I have been with you for nine years. Back when you lived with [Tom] Schwartz, we became friends. When you were wearing combat boots and skinny jeans and didn’t have a f—king dime to your name driving a 1997 Honda Civic. I loved you then — when you had nothing,” Madix said during the episode. “You got a little bit of money, a bar, a little band and now this girl is going to act like she’s enamored with you? Because that is what you want. You want someone just to gas you up.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After Ariana pointed out that Sandoval didn’t apologize to her for the affair, he claimed she “put pressure” on him to “stay in” their relationship. In response, the Florida native questioned why her ex-boyfriend didn’t walk out after his alleged failed attempts to call it quits.

“If that was true then you should have never been in my bed after that. You have to end it. You have to leave,” she added. “At that point you were already f—king Raquel. … Don’t be a f—king coward.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix had split amid news of his cheating scandal. Madix has since moved on with fitness coach Daniel Wai. The twosome were first linked after they were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella in April. “I’ll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied,” Madix gushed to Andy Cohen about Wai during a Wednesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Sandoval and Leviss, meanwhile, are “taking a break,” the TomTom Bar co-owner told Howie Mandel on an April 11 episode of “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “We’re not putting any label on it.”