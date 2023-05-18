She’s done it again! Since news broke of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix has been using fashion as a fun way to throw shade at her ex’s transgressions.

Madix, 37, appeared on the Wednesday, May 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired directly after the explosive season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. The bombshell episode followed her and the cast as they learned that Sandoval, 40, had cheated on her with Levis, 28, for seven months. For her sit down with Andy Cohen, Madix wowed in a sexy black lace dress.

“Alright, Ariana is here in her slutty funeral look,” Cohen, 54, said as Madix poked out her tongue and danced. The sultry number featured a one-shoulder construction, a fitted bodice and a see-through skirt completed with a netted trim.

Madix brought even more drama with her glam, sporting elongated lashes, a smoky eye and a glossy pout. She had her hair styled in a chic updo with face-framing tendrils.

Her look of choice wasn’t the only thing that caught viewers by surprise — the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor also delivered epic shade about Leviss and Sandoval throughout the episode. When asked how she felt when Lisa Vanderpump said “Tom couldn’t resist the beauty queen” in reference to Leviss, Madix quipped: “She’s never won a pageant ever.”

The Something About Her co-owner said she also found it “cringe” when Leviss told Sandoval that she loved him after thinking he said it to her first during one scene in the finale.

Fans will get to see Madix make another pointed style statement when the three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion kicks off on May 24. Last month, Bravo teased snaps from the taping, showing Madix in an ab-baring two-piece set by Mônot.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Cohen teased in a clip shared on the day of the recording in March via Instagram Stories without showing Madix. She responded, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

Madix was undeniably fierce in the ensemble, which featured a completely-open bodice with only slivers of fabric covering her chest. The look was finished with padded sleeves and a figure-hugging skirt. She complemented the getup with crimson-colored nails and a sexy platinum blonde ‘do.

The Florida native was later gifted a “revenge dress” shopping spree by Bloomingdale’s. “As you may have heard, Bloomingdale’s treated me to a shopping spree. Obsessed with all 3 of these looks … I’ve never felt hotter!” Madix captioned an Instagram carousel that showed her in a plunging crimson dress, a naked gown, a silk purple dress and a cutout catsuit.

In addition to looking good, Madix is actually feeling good following her split from Sandoval. “I’ll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied,” the former SUR bartender gushed to Cohen on Wednesday about her new man fitness coach Daniel Wai.

The twosome were first linked after they were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella in April, one month after Us Weekly confirmed Madix and Sandoval called it quits. “I met [Daniel] at a wedding about ten days after this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything,” Madix said during a visit to Today on Thursday, May 18. “I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself. It’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just nice and kind and lovely and caring.”