Larsa Pippen is known for her sultry sense of style — and whether she’s wearing a mini dress, a sexy bikini, a matching workout set or cozy sweatpants, the Real Housewives of Miami alum is never fully dressed without some sparkly bling.

Pippen, 46, has been an avid jewelry lover for years and now she’s bringing the top trends she’s grown to love to everyone with the launch of her line, Larsa Marie.

“Ever since I was a little girl I would draw out all of my jewelry and my dad would have it made for me, so it’s been one of my passions for as long as I can remember. … I have things that I’ve had forever and I still wear all the time,” she tells Stylish exclusively.

Her go-to shopping advice when picking out a bauble: stick with timeless classics that have a little edge.

“When I was married, I had a really big ring and once I got rid of that, I was like, ‘I just want to be able to wear bracelets and rings and stuff like that,” the former reality star says, sharing how her jewelry taste changed after her divorce from ex-husband Scottie Pippen in 2017.

“I always get pieces that aren’t too funky and not too simple — something kind of in the middle. … I like to mix big pieces with dainty pieces, so it kind of has a traditional feel to it and doesn’t feel as dressy,” she adds.

And her line certainly nails the minimalistic, elegant trend perfectly with diamond necklaces, chic earrings, stackable bracelets and glamorous rings that can amp up any look whether it’s for a gym session, lunch with your girlfriends, a night out or a virtual date.

“I wear jewelry when I work out, I wear jewelry to lunch with my friends and I wear it to dinner. I never really take my stuff off,” Pippen explains.

“I’m big on FaceTime, so anytime someone FaceTimes me, I’m always ready because I have earrings and a necklace on. Even if I’m totally dressed down in sweats, if I put earrings, a necklace and some rings on, I look overdressed. … You can have any basic outfit and jewelry takes it up ten notches.”

Regardless of the occasion (or even if she’s just hanging at home), the former Bravo personality relies on the motto “anything goes” and doesn’t let classic accessory rules restrict her, as long as she feels confident in what she’s wearing.

“You can mix white gold with yellow gold and rose gold. I love mixing and matching all the cute colors for summer.” An added plus? “It warms up your skin tone,” she notes.

“I want my line to be beautiful jewelry that makes you feel special and makes you feel loved. … You can wear these pieces forever. It’s not something like a bag that gets dated by a new collection. These pieces are ones you can grow with.”