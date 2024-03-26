Larsa Pippen is embracing the single life one sexy dress at a time.

Pippen, 49, showed off her curves in a bedazzled minidress from Jessica Bara while hosting the Xerjoff Perfume collection launch party in New York City on Monday, March 25. Her getup featured a plunging neckline, cutouts over her torso and sides and an intricate beading in the shape of petals. The Real Housewives of Miami star paired the sultry design with nude heels and sparkly bracelets.

For glam, Pippen donned filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner, long lashes and lined lips. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and worn in soft curls.

At the Xerjoff party, Pippen exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about what may have caused her split with boyfriend Marcus Jordan. “I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” she told Us. “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”

She also shared that the pair’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast will continue, but without Jordan, 33. “I’m going to change it up a bit, but I definitely want to continue doing it,” she told Us. “I enjoy doing it. I might change the title and maybe do it with a female. I feel like I’m going to make it more like girlfriends chatting.”

The pair previously called it quits last month but rekindled their love days later. They started dating in 2022, following Pippen’s divorce from her husband Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for over two decades. The former couple are the parents of sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15.

Pippen also noted to Us that since her kids are “older,” they’ll be featured more on The Real Housewives. “Scottie and I have raised our kids to work hard, to give back and to surround themselves with really good people,” she explained. “The celebrity world can go either way. I’m really happy that my kids are very grounded.”