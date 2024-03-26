Larsa Pippen is hinting at what might have led to her split from Marcus Jordan.

“I’m in a place where I’m growing and I feel like we’re just moving on different paths,” Pippen, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25, while hosting a perfume event with Xerjoff CEO Sergio Momo in New York City at The Nomad Hotel.

The reality star cited “different journeys” as the cause for their breakup, adding, “He’s a great guy, but we’re just on a different path.”

Larsa and Jordan, 33, originally started dating in 2022 after her divorce from her husband of 20-plus years, Scottie Pippen, was finalized. (Larsa shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with Scottie, 58.)

Larsa and Jordan briefly parted ways last month but reconciled days later. The pair ignited breakup speculation again earlier this month when they both unfollowed each other on social media. Larsa has since hinted via Instagram that she is focusing on herself following the split.

While speaking with Us, Larsa offered a glimpse at some of the changes she is going to make — starting with her joint podcast with Jordan. Larsa confirmed that the “Separation Anxiety” show will continue, but in a different way.

“I’m going to change it up a bit, but I definitely want to continue doing it. I enjoy doing it,” she explained on Monday. “I might change the title and maybe do it with a female. I feel like I’m going to make it more like girlfriends chatting.”

Larsa is also “really excited” to film the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Miami.

“I feel like now that my kids are getting older, I’m going to make them more of a part of the show,” she noted. “I’m excited. I feel like I’m in a great place.”

According to the Bravo personality, her kids are excited to have a bigger presence on the series.

“Sophia is definitely going to be on the show,” she shared. “I feel like as my kids get older, I feel like they’re embracing it more. Sophia’s younger. Now she’s 15. She’s a teenager and she’s ready for the show.”

Larsa praised how “very humble” her kids have been, adding, “I want them to be the things that they’re passionate about. I want them to live a life with a purpose. Living a life with a purpose is more important than any of the flashing lights and all of that other stuff.”

She continued: “Scottie and I have raised our kids to work hard, to give back and to surround themselves with really good people. The celebrity world can go either way. I’m really happy that my kids are very grounded.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell