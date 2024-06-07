Lena Dunham has taken a trip to the dark side.

Dunham, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 6, to show her midnight hair transformation. In the pic, she gazed into the camera while playing with her new black strands. Dunham’s tresses were parted down the middle and cut into long layers and curtain bangs. She styled her locks in a chic blowout and donned minimal makeup.

Dunham paired the coiffure with a moody ensemble featuring a charcoal latex dress and a black button-up coat. She accessorized with a leather bag, pointed-toe kitten heels and gold layered necklaces.

“The youths say Wednesday, but I’m old enough to know Vampira did it first,” Dunham captioned the post, referencing Wednesday Adams and popular 1950s character Vampira’s famous black locks. “My beloved @16arlington for ghouls night out … fresh armor care of @infinitealterity 🦇 ☠️ 🫁🖤.”

Celebrity friends and fans complimented Dunham’s new look in the comments section.

“Ok wait the black hair slays,” Tinashe wrote, as Claudia Winkleman added heart emojis. A fan gushed over Dunham’s “fabulous” transformation, writing, “You look like you feel fabulous! Your fabulosity is shining through! Beautiful you!”

Dunham’s dark locks are much different from her previous brown mane, which she rocked earlier this month.

Through the years, Dunham has rocked a number of hairstyles. In June 2023, she showed off blonde extensions via Instagram. Her brown hair was perfectly blended with sun kissed strands that got brighter at her ends. She elevated the look with oversized sunglasses and an overall dress.

“I no longer ride life til’ the wheels fall off… But I am gonna ride these hair extensions like I used to ride life,” she captioned the post.

Dunham also sported micro bangs and a lob in November 2022 before growing it out.