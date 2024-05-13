Lenny Kravitz Goes From Working Out in Leather Pants to Bootcut Jeans

Lenny Kravitz’s workout attire stays sharp.

Kravitz, 59, took to Instagram to show off his latest exercise outfit on Friday, May 10. While doing pull ups, he went shirtless and wore a pair of low-rise flared blue jeans. He teamed the trousers with a brown leather belt finished with gold hardware and black sunglasses. Kravitz tied his long dreadlocks back.

“Another day… another life. Give thanks,” he captioned the post. Fans were quick to share their reactions to Kravitz’s workout gear in the comments section.

“Between the leather pant power-lift and the boot-cut pull-ups, I’m convinced this man does not own a single pair of workout shorts,” one follower wrote, referencing another unusual getup Kravitz wore while exercising in April. “I’m disappointed there’s no leather this time… sigh 😂,” a second social media user added.

Kravitz debuted an interesting gym fit last month, featuring a sheer tank top, leather pants and combat boots. His trainer, Dodd Romero, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Kravitz’s unique gym style.

“He’s always going to meetings,” Romero explained. “He’s always going to this and that. He doesn’t actually put on gym attire — very rarely when he does cardio [he will].”

The trainer explained that Kravitz usually opts to stay in his day-to-day clothes while hitting the gym. “He doesn’t do cardio in leather pants, but if he’s going to go to the gym and get a little [workout] in, he’ll just wear whatever he is wearing. Then, he will go and shower and change into new clothes. He’s different. He really is Lenny all the time.”

Romero continued, “I would recommend anyone to wear what they feel comfortable in, what gives them confidence. Who says there’s a dress code to do what you want to do?”