Glow on! Lily James was just unveiled as the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s latest drop— the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter — and in a super fun short film celebrating the launch dubbed ‘Hollywood Darling’, she’s dishing the dirt on everything from her beauty must-haves to the Hollywood gentleman she’s always lusted after.

The picture of a glamorous screen siren with luminous skin (thanks to the new genius highlighter, of course, which was first seen on James on the British Fashion Awards red carpet on Dec. 5), bronze smoky eyes, retro waves and seriously sculpted cheekbones, the 33-year-old English actress playfully answers questions to the camera in the video.

What’s her top red carpet prep step? Well, the star relies on an unexpectedly shocking treatment. “Shove your face in a bucket of ice or a sink full of ice water and it just sort of tightens everything,” James says. Once that’s sorted, she “obviously just slathers on the Magic Cream,” the Charlotte Tilbury product that launched her relationship as brand face.

The Pam and Tommy star also reveals that her Hollywood beauty icon is Brigitte Bardot, but at a very specific time. She loves the iconic French actress’ look “in the ‘50s and ‘60s, when she would always have this amazing eyeliner and this incredible blonde hair.”

As for her celebrity crush, the British beauty also taps into a past era. “My forever Hollywood crush is Montgomery Cliff, [he’s] just so unbelievably dark and brooding and handsome… and an amazing actor,” she gushes. “And recently for a role, I was watching all these movies from the 1950s with Ava Gardner and Liz Taylor and Richard Burton and I just got so swept away!”

To hear more of the star’s deep thoughts — including a rapid-fire Would You Rather — watch the video below!

James’ smooth talk in the film is quite apropos, as the newly-launched Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter gives the complexion a seriously silky sheen. Available in seven shades from a luminous ivory (Pearl Glow) to pearly pink (Pillow Talk Glow) and sumptuous sun-kissed bronze (Bronze Glow, sold exclusively at charlottetilbury.com), hues can be used as highlighter to add dimension to high points or as contour to sculpt angles.

The product was inspired by the lighting tricks of Old Hollywood. A high-tech formula boasts gel-wrapped pigments that diffuse light to blur imperfections, leaving a your-skin-only-better soft-focus, seemingly filtered finish.

Of course, this is not the first genius brainchild of Charlotte Tilbury, the makeup maven behind Hollywood’s A-list including Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Kate Moss, Amal Clooney and more. Famous for her Magic Cream that acts as a moisturizer and primer for makeup as well as the Pillow Talk range of products that recreate the look of love, Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter joins the roster of sure-to-become celebrity cult favorites. $48 each, charlottetilbury.com