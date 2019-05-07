Lindsay Lohan was not dazzled by the illuminated blue Tommy Hilfiger ballgown Zendaya wore to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. In fact, she left a snarky comment on a photo of the Euphoria actress, pointing out that Claire Danes wore an illuminated, Cinderella-like blue ballgown to the Met Gala three years ago.

“Claire Danes did that with @ZacPosen already.” Lohan, 32, wrote in a comment to a photo of Zendaya, 22, posted to the @DisneyLifestylers account.

The Mean Girls star then addressed Danes, 40, directly. “@ClaireDanes, you wore this dress so beautifully,” she wrote in a follow-up comment. “I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever.”

On the pink carpet of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, stylist Law Roach — whom Zendaya deemed her “fairy godbrutha” — waved a wand to illuminate the K.C. Undercover alum’s dress. On Instagram, Zendaya called the Cinderella moment “a fairytale ending to [her] Disney days.”

Danes achieved a similar effect at the 2016 Met Gala with her Zac Posen dress, which had fiber-optic lights sewn into the organza. “It was a real labor of love,” Posen, 38, told Us Weekly afterward. “Really until, like, four days before we did not know if it was going to work. … There’s no lights underneath. The fiber optics are woven into the fabric. The fabric itself is moving, traveling, illuminating light.”

So far, neither Zendaya nor Danes appear to have responded to Lohan’s comments.

