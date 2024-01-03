Lisa Rinna is leaving her clothes in 2023.

Rinna, 60, posted a NSFW mirror selfie to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, in which she stood completely nude in front of what looks like a massage table, covered partially by animated stickers. Other stickers on the photo read: “2024,” “Fresh start” and “100% fun.”

“HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024 STARTING IT OFF FRESH,” Rinna captioned the photo, followed by a slew of celebratory emojis.

The comment section was predictably filled with strong opinions. Rinna’s fans divided into two camps; those who thought that the image was an example of female empowerment, and those who thought that it was inappropriate and offensive.

Related: Proof That Lisa Rinna Loves to Twin With Fellow Housewives Seeing double! It’s no secret that Lisa Rinna is a trendsetter but one thing you may not know about her sense of style is how much she enjoys matching with her loved ones! One of her favorite people to twin with is her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne. For instance, just a […]

“You know, I’m all about body positivity and building a woman up, but I honestly don’t think we need to share EVERYTHING with everyone…..” one comment read. Another fan chimed in: “Too much, Lisa. Come on. We didn’t need this.”

Some questioned how the photo was even allowed to be uploaded to Instagram. “This is 100% against the guidelines 😂,” someone commented.

While this first camp appeared to make up the majority of comments underneath the photo, other fans were quick to come to Rinna’s defense.

Related: The Best and Boldest Fashion From BravoCon 2023: What the Stars Wore BravoCon 2023 has returned for a new round of drama, jokes and fashionable looks. The weekend took place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, starting on Friday, November 3, and ending on Sunday, November 5. This year, reality stars from the Real Housewives franchises, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Winter House and more attended the […]

“All the haters are just jealous!” one wrote. “She looks absolutely freaking amazing!!! If you don’t like what ya see than don’t look.” Another commented, “Yass honey yess! Ain’t nothing wrong with being proud of your body! You got it flaunt it honey!”

This is not the first time Rinna has shared the image. She first posted it to the Instagram story in July 2023. At the time, The Real Housewives star wrote that she drew her inspiration from Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose, played by Catherine O’Hara. “Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it,” Rinna wrote.