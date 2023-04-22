Funny lady! Annie Murphy has been acting since 2007 but it wasn’t until she began playing Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek that she became a household name.

The Canada native portrayed Morgan on The Plateaus in 2015. That same year, she made her debut as the spoiled and pampered daughter of Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) on Schitt’s Creek. What started out as a hit in Canada quickly became a cult classic in the U.S. and pushed Murphy into superstardom.

During the show’s final season, which aired in 2020, the Lick star won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. While Murphy continued to find success on TV, starring on Kevin Can F**k Himself from 2021 to 2022, she is still yearning for a Schitt’s Creek movie.

“I mean, I’ve been sending [cocreator] Dan [Levy] $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she joked exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2021. “Just to see Moira again, I would pay a lot of money to do that.”

More recently, the Overwatch actress opened up to Us about herself — including who her “youthful lusts” were and what item she saved from the Schitt’s Creek set.

Read on to learn more about Murphy:

1. My favorite movies are Harvey and Anchorman.

2. The most common thing fans ask me is, “Has anyone told you [that] you kind of look like that girl from Schitt’s Creek?”

3. I have a bone under my tongue at the bottom of my mouth that confuses dentists.

4. My first car was a secondhand, mint-green Ford Focus named Beavis.

5. The most starstruck I’ve been was [meeting] Kate Winslet. I asked her for her number. She’s the most famous person in my contacts.

6. My favorite item in my wardrobe is a tracksuit from Free People. I want to be buried in it.

7. I was told by a man on the internet that I look like Margot Robbie if she was ordered from wish.com.

8. On Saturday nights, you’d find me on my couch, watching Below Deck or playing GeoGuessr.

9. My favorite spot in my house is my living room. There’s a couch so big it makes me feel wittle.

10. I made pork meatballs in a green curry sauce that I was proud of. I showed my friend a picture, and she immediately zoomed in on a thick black hair soaking in the sauce.

11. I’m dying to visit my best friend in the south of France so I can stand in the ocean with my godson in one arm and baguettes and tiny goat cheeses in the other.

12. My youthful lusts were for Jonathan Taylor Thomas, most of the Backstreet Boys, Josh Hartnett, a bunch of hockey players and Jude Law.

13. I’d love to be a 22-year-old dancer in New York who can also sing well but doesn’t brag

about it — or an archaeologist.

14. The song that brings back the best memories is “In Spite of Ourselves” by John Prine.

15. I suck at singing, but I kick ass doing “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks for karaoke.

16. My favorite guilty-pleasure reality shows are Below Deck and 90 Day Fiancé.

17. The beauty product I couldn’t live without is the BIC EasyRinse razor. It makes shaving so much easier, and I don’t have to bang it against a sink to unclog it.

18. My ideal comfort food is mac ’n’ cheese from a box with hot dogs in it, using herb and garlic cream cheese instead of butter.

19. To decompress, I put on the TV, scroll mindlessly through the internet and then regret not having used that time to read my book.

20. To prepare for roles, I always read through the whole script at least once.

21. My folks have a cottage called Innisfree in the middle of nowhere that runs off solar panels, sits on the edge of a lake and has no cell reception. It’s a happy place of mine.

22. I have Alexis’ “Pubic Relations” diploma as a keepsake from Schitt’s Creek.

23. My favorite book is Moveable Feast.

24.My most embarrassing on-set moment falls between blanking on my lines and being busted sh—t talking on a hot mic.

25. I keep my Emmy on my bar cart under a painting my friend gave me of Alexis and David’s room.