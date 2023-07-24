It appears fans will be seeing Lisa Rinna in the nude a lot more than they may have expected.

The 60-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday, July 23, to show off her birthday suit, per advice from Schitt’s Creek. “Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can celebrate it,” Rinna wrote over a naked snap of herself at the spa, quoting Catherine O’Hara’s beloved character. “OK, Moira,” Rinna added.

In the NSFW snap, Rinna could be seen posing completely naked in front of a mirror. The actress covered her private parts with three bronze-colored heart emojis.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Rinna commanded attention.

Earlier this month, she looked radiant in red while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2024 runway show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. She was photographed outside of the event, wearing a plunging corset dress that clung to her figure. She paired the piece with crimson ballroom gloves and dramatic glam. The most standout aspect of her look was her hair, which was styled in a sleek ponytail — a drastic change from Rinna’s signature pixie cut.

That same day, Rinna attended the Viktor and Rolf presentation, sporting a textured coat that looked like a work of art. Rinna teamed the outerwear, which was equipped with protruding pleats, with leggings and lace-up boots.

One day prior, Rinna looked angelic in a white one-shoulder gown at the Stephane Rolland show on July 4. Rinna’s ensemble became a trending topic on Twitter with some comparing the shoulder accent of the look to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Eight Reserve bottle. Rinna was unbothered, however.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“OK, now this is funny,” Rinna wrote via Instagram alongside a side-by-side split of her dress and Jenner’s liquor brand.

Rinna’s fans applauded her ability to make light of the situation in the comments section of her social media post. “Rinna, I just love that you can take a joke,” one fan wrote as another suggested, “They better sponsor you!” A third fan added, “This won the internet.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Rinna brushed off criticism. Back in October 2022, Rinna was booed at BravoCon.

“They booed me. I loved it. It’s fabulous,” Rinna told Us Weekly after a panel alongside her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

“Well, I’d never been booed before,” Rinna added. “I kind of thought it was the greatest thing ever. It’s like being a wrestler. I loved it.”

The backlash came after Rinna was caught in the middle of a feud between Kyle Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton, during season 12 of RHOBH. Rinna announced her exit from the franchise in January after eight seasons.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she told Us in a statement. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”