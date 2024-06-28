Lisa Rinna is living for the drama – of her platinum blonde hair transformation, that is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, debuted an icy new ‘do while attending the Balenciaga haute couture fall/winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 26. Now, the stylists behind Rinna’s head-turning makeover are giving all the details about what it took to achieve the daring look.

“The story goes: @lisarinna asked for drama and we replied, ‘Say less,'” the BJÖRN AXÉN salon wrote alongside a video via their official Instagram account. “12 hours later, she woke up as a blonde for the first time in her life.”

In the video, Rinna could be heard saying she’s “in the best of hands,” telling stylists Johan Hellstrom and Iman Blomsterson, “I trust you,” as they apply bleach to her hair.

“I love change, I love freshness,” the former Bravo personality said. “You know what I really love to do? I like to freak people out. And this will freak people out.”

Fans were in awe of the reality star’s new look, with one Instagram user writing, “Johan, you are a genius. Such a joy to see you create a new vision for someone. She looks gorgeous.” Another said, “Love you blonde!!!! But then again, you’ll look beautiful in any color – red head next!!!”

Rinna’s blonde hairdo serves as her third hair transformation in the past month.

Just one day before debuting her light locks, the Days of Our Lives alum rocked a bouncy brunette blowout at the Stephane Rolland haute couture show, where she swept her chin-length locks over her forehead, giving her bob a voluminous look.

While attending the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala in Los Angeles in May, Rinna looked chic with a faux fringe that was cut slightly above her eyebrows, wearing the rest of her chocolate brown hair in a sleek bob.

Rinna has been known to switch up her hair colors and styles, and she even wore wigs during various episodes of RHOBH.

While speaking with ES Magazine in May 2023, Rinna opened up about the inspiration for her signature shaggy pixie cut, telling the outlet that it was the result of going through a breakup.

“I was taking an acting class and I had just broken up with a boyfriend,” she recalled. “Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off and I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.’ I asked who cut her hair and [the stylist] came to my apartment.”

She continued: “It was just one of those moments after a breakup where you change your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked.”