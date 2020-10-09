So relatable! Lizzo had a hard time taking off her nipple pastie and the video is the funniest thing you’ll see all day.

On Thursday, October 8, the 32-year-old singer posted a video to her Instagram feed of herself trying to remove the adhesive.

“Help. My nipple pastie won’t come off,” she says in the clip. “I’m scared. It’s been on for two days. I don’t know what to do. It hurts so bad.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer then goes on to try and peel it back while wincing. She says she put oil on it to try and relieve the pull a bit but it doesn’t seem to work. “I think I’m taking off the skin.”

After pulling at it for a handful of seconds, she stops. “Ok, I need to take a break.”

In the accompanying caption, the Grammy Award-winner hilariously wrote, “Sneak peek of my exclusive onlyfans content 😫.”

Don’t worry, though. The flutist eventually got it off. In her Instagram Story, she shared a video of herself waving the sticky at the camera.

A week earlier, the songstress appeared in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 runway show, where she modeled a fishnet blue ensemble that was drop dead sexy. The Detroit native teased the Amazon Prime showcase via Instagram. “Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more. TONIGHT. @savagexfenty,” she wrote alongside a Boomerang of herself kissing a mirror in lingerie getup.

The “Good as Hell” performer is outspoken and honest when it comes to her body confidence. During an interview with Rolling

Stone at the start of this year, she spoke about her influence on beauty standards. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she told the publication. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

