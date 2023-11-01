Lori Harvey just proved that sometimes less is more when it comes to Halloween.

Harvey, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 31, to show off her Tomb Raider-inspired Halloween costume. The model dressed up like the iconic Lara Croft, wearing a black tank top and matching black shorts. She accessorized the look with a large black belt with a silver buckle, black leather wristbands, a black holster belt and two fake guns.

Harvey copied Lara Croft’s look to a tee by also sporting a high braided ponytail. For glam, she opted for winged eyeliner, long lashes and a shimmery highlighter.

She even mimicked Croft’s poses in the snaps that showed her pointing her weapons at the camera. Though Harvey’s costume was spot on, some fans weren’t impressed.

“D for effort girl,” wrote one fan as a different social media user quipped, “How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?”

Harvey quickly replied, explaining her reason for the look. “Girl I was tired this year,” she commented back, adding several laughing face emojis. The fan understood, writing back, “It does get tiring sometimes.”

Not everyone viewed the costume as boring, however. One commenter wrote, “My dream costume/character!🔥🔥,” while another commented, “Ok muscle mommy 👀🔥🔥.”

Last year, Harvey paid tribute to Beyoncé by recreating three of her iconic looks. Two of the looks were inspired by her “Me, Myself and I” music video. Harvey kept things simple with her first costume. She replicated one scene in the music video in which Beyoncé crawls across the floor wearing a figure hugging black off-the-shoulder dress and pin straight hair with bangs.

The second costume featured a green and white dress with a plunging neckline, oversized earrings, a blonde wig and white fur shawl. Harvey showed off the elaborate costume in a series of photos and videos next to a clip of Beyoncé wearing the same ensemble.

The third look was inspired by Beyoncé’s “Check On It” music video. For this look, Harvey donned an all-pink blazer and shorts set and a pink matching long sleeve crop top and miniskirt . She copied every detail of the singer’s look, from her sunglasses to her long braided hair and oversized hoops.